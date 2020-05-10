Canadian scientists assume that medicinal varieties of Cannabis sativa block the penetration of Sars-cov-2. Results come from research on cancer and arthritis treatment, and need independent validation. In the search for a vaccine or medication against the new coronavirus, scientists follow both traditional and less orthodox paths.

They have already taken care of existing candidates, such as Remdesivir, originally developed for the treatment of Ebola. In Germany, the first clinical tests of a covid-19 vaccine are taking place, using a product created for cancer immunology. A French study indicates that nicotine – the alkaloid inhaled during the often lethal distraction from smoking – may protect against the new virus.

And now from Canada comes the information that certain active ingredients in marijuana may also have an effect similar to that of nicotine, increasing the protection of cells against the coronavirus. However, the study has not yet been subjected to independent evaluation by other researchers (peer review), which is a kind of seal of quality in scientific circles.

According to Igor Kovalchuck, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Lethbridge, the results for covid-19 stem from research on arthritis, Morbus Crohn, cancer and other illnesses. In an article on Preprints.org, he and his team suggest that some chemical components of a specially developed variety of cannabis would reduce the virus’s ability to reach lung cells, where it is installed, reproduces and propagates.

To occupy a human host cell, Sars-cov-2 needs a receptor, the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), which is found in lung tissue, oral and nasal mucosa, kidneys, testes and digestive tract. Without this enzyme, the pathogen cannot penetrate.

Kovalchuck’s theory is that cannabinoids would modify ECA2 levels in these “portals”, making the human host less vulnerable to the virus and essentially reducing the risk of infection.

Controversial herb

Several doctors recommend medicinal cannabis for the treatment of conditions ranging from nausea to dementia. However, it is different from the herb used as a recreational drug, which stands out for its high concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), its main psychoactive principle.

In contrast, Canadian researchers focused on strains of the Cannabis sativa species with a high content of cannabidiol (CBD), an anti-inflammatory cannabinoid. They grew more than 800 of these marijuana variants, identifying 13 extracts that would be able to modulate ECA2 rates.

“Our varieties have a high rate of CDB or a balanced rate of CBD / THC, so that a higher dose can be administered without patients being affected by the psychoactive properties of THC,” explains Kovalchuck.

He runs the firm Inplanta together with Darryl Hudson, a graduate of the University of Guelph in Ontario, where the use of cannabinoids in medicine is also being researched. However, “it is still difficult” to obtain funding for this type of research, comments Kovalchuck, and not only in Canada.

According to UK scientists, both public opinion and politics have a misconception of medicinal cannabis. In addition, doctors fear that citizens will become addicted or try to self-medicate, using whatever variety of the herb they have available.

“In the face of the socio-political volatility of medical cannabis use, researchers have to be especially careful about disclosing their results,” warns Chris Albertyn, director of research at King’s College London and a specialist in cannabinoids and dementia.

It is certain that without sufficient funding and further research, there will not be the necessary knowledge about cannabinoids, warns Kovalchuck. But “at least now there is widespread interest”, and he is sure that a change in attitude is taking place.

While admitting that even his most potent cannabis extracts need comprehensive scientific validation, Kovalchuck and his co-authors assert that cannabidiol can be a “safe complement” in the treatment of covid-19 – in parallel with other methods, the scientists point out.

Thus, until a conclusive evaluation, medical marijuana may develop as a “preventive treatment that is easy to apply”, analogous, for example, to oral antiseptics in clinical or domestic use.

