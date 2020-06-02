The abundance of pollen in the Cannabis plant could help increase the bee population.

By Ricardo Gallegos | A study by Cornell University found that the Cannabis Sativa plant can attract up to 16 species of bees. And the bigger the plants, the more diversity of visitors they will have.

Despite not having nectar, bees are attracted to large amounts of pollen that hemp produces (plant from Cannabis Sativa).

In addition, the height of the plant is strongly correlated to the abundance of bees, because according to the study, hemp plants Measuring two or more meters can attract more bees than short plants.

Total, 16 different varieties of bees were found that swarmed the crop.

Morphologically, hemp tends to be taller than marijuana and can reach up to 5 meters in height.

Food for bees

Bees are quintessential pollinating agents. Through them the crucial exchange of pollen between flowers is carried out, thus allowing the reproduction of seeds and fruits necessary for the survival of the planet.

Unfortunately, due to global warming, pesticide abuse, and excessive agricultural intensification, the bee population has declined dramatically in recent years. The good news is that hemp could help keep entire colonies alive.

Even in periods of floral shortage, hemp has the ability to produce enough pollen to nourish a diverse community of bees. In this way, hemp would represent a key food source for insects and a support in crop pollination.

“With the growth of its cultivation, producers, landowners, and policy makers should consider the value of hemp to the bee community and take into account its attractiveness when developing pest control strategies,” the study entitled “Environmental Entomology ”.

The hemp stems are thicker and less hollow, do not have as many branches as those of marijuana plants, and are barely flowery.

Honey and Cannabis?

The authors made it clear that despite being related to hemp, bees will not produce honey rich in THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive constituent found in Cannabis plants.

Likewise, the presence of THC in hemp pollen will probably not have an impact on the development of bees “due to the loss of cannabinoid receptors in insects.”

The growth of the hemp industry could help revitalize the bee population globally. However, it will be necessary to look for non-chemical pest control methods that allow bees to obtain from hemp the complete and necessary nutrients for their effective and natural development.

