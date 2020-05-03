The body’s initial response to an addictive substance influences the desire to repeat consumption. That is, if the individual perceives this experience as positive, he is more likely to want to take the substance again. Now, a study, recently published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, also shows that cannabis exposure during adolescence induces molecular changes in the brain that condition the first experience with cocaine.

In their work, Philippe A. Melas and his team, from Columbia University in New York, in collaboration with scientists from other research centers and universities in the United States, Italy and Sweden, administered two daily doses of the psychoactive synthetic cannabinoid WIN 55,212. -2 (WIN) to adult and adolescent rats, over 11 days. After a week of abstinence, the animals received cocaine intraperitoneally, that is, injected into the abdominal cavity. In response to this second drug, scientists observed the appearance of hypersensitivity, or cross sensitization, but only in the case of young rodents.

Interestingly, however, previous exposure to cocaine did not amplify the effect of a subsequent dose of cannabis.

In order to elucidate the relationship between the two substances, the authors examined brain tissue 24 hours after the cocaine stimulation and found that the cannabinoid compound modulates certain epigenetic modifications that occur in the prefrontal cortex as a result of consumption of the coca alkaloid. This brain area participates in long-term planning, self-control, and personality expression, among other executive functions. Furthermore, due to its late maturity, it is associated with risky behaviors in adolescence.

Specifically, pre-exposure to cannabis resulted in hypermethylation of histone proteins, over which DNA is wound in order to compact within the cell. In general, this epigenetic modification weakens the bond between proteins and genetic material, a fact that favors the expression of a large number of genes. However, in this case, the involvement was reduced to only a few, among which Npas2 (English, neuronal protein number 2 with a PAS-type domain), involved in the regulation of the reward response to cocaine, stood out. .

The researchers also found that cannabinoid administration favored cocaine-induced protein phosphorylation; a fact that would alter synaptic transmission, both in the prefrontal cortex and in the nucleus accumbens, the brain’s center of motivation and reward, mediated by the neurotransmitter glutamate. These changes in the glutamatergic neuronal signaling system are associated with an increased desire to consume the coca alkaloid.

Thus, Melas and colleagues conclude that cannabis would “prepare” the adolescent brain for a greater response to the first exposure to cocaine. However, they highlight that the study has certain limitations, such as the use of a synthetic cannabinoid, instead of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, as well as the lack of behavioral tests that link molecular changes with addiction habits.

Marta Pulido Salgado

Reference: M. Schermaa et al., Cannabinoid exposure in rat adolescence reprograms the initial behavioral, molecular, and epigenetic response to cocaine, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, published April 20, 2020.