Cannabinoids cause therapeutic or adverse effects depending on the cell region they activate

Recreational and therapeutic uses of cannabinoid compounds are increasing around the world. However, their important side effects, such as cognitive impairments or motor dysfunctions, among others, have caused an intense debate both about the safety of their recreational use and about the medicinal exploitation of these drugs to, for example, control sensitivity to pain in clinical settings.

Understanding the mechanisms of cannabinoid-induced therapeutic and adverse effects is therefore vital for safer use of these compounds. Thus, it is known that the main psychoactive component of the cannabis sativa (marijuana) plant is delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which, in the brain, acts mainly by activating type-1 cannabinoid receptors (CB1). It is also known that the pharmacological activation of the CB1 receptor affects motor control in experimental animals and that, in humans, the main cause of traffic accidents related to cannabis use are cataleptic-type effects.

However, on the one hand, the CB1 receptor is widely distributed throughout the brain and in different cell compartments and, on the other, the specific underlying molecular and cellular processes are poorly understood. A new study by researcher Edgar Soria-Gómez (Ikerbasque Foundation) at the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU) shed light on both fields.

Thus, the study reveals that if the activation of the CB1 receptors induced by cannabinoids occurs in the mitochondria, cataleptic effects are provoked; while if the CB1 receptors of the plasma membrane are stimulated, the sensitivity to pain is reduced. And in both cases the process takes place through the regulation of specific molecular pathways in the brain circuit formed by the striatum and the substantia nigra (striatonigral circuit).

From left to right: Nagore Puente, Edgar Soria-Gómez, Itziar Bonilla Del Río and Pedro Grandes, several of the members of the investigation team. (Photo: Mitxi, UPV / EHU)

Therefore, these results not only reveal new cellular mechanisms responsible for the action of cannabinoids, but also represent a new conceptual framework in neuroscience. “Formerly it was believed that the shape of the skull determined personality traits, later it was established that different brain structures were in charge of specific functions; recently the focus has turned to the study of neural circuits as responsible for behavior. In this study we go one step further, showing that a protein (in this case the CB1 receptor) in different cell sites (mitochondria vs plasma membrane) within the same brain circuit (striatonigral circuit) modulates different behaviors. In other words, we have discovered a subcellular specificity of behavioral control ”, adds the researcher.

This study is the result of several years of work and thanks to a strong collaboration between the University of the Basque Country, Achucarro Basque Center for Neuroscience, the University of Bordeaux in France and Canadian institutions. In fact, Soria-Gómez, who currently works in the group of the professor of the Department of Neurosciences of the University of the Basque Country Pedro Grandes, began this work during his postdoctoral stage in the laboratory of Dr. Giovanni Marsicano at the University of Bordeaux. On the part of the UPV / EHU, in addition to Soria-Gómez and Grandes, Luis F. Callado and Carolina Muguruza, from the Department of Pharmacology, and Itziar Bonilla del Río and Nagore Puente, from the Department of Neurosciences, have participated in the research.

The study is titled “Subcellular specificity of cannabinoid effects in striatonigral circuits.” And it has been published in the academic journal Neuron. (Source: UPV / EHU)