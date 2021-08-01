Cañizares finishes third in the ISP HANDA of Northern Ireland

English Daniel gavins He won the first great title of his professional career after proclaiming himself champion of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, European golf circuit tournament played at the Galgorm Castle & Massereene club in Co Antrim in Northern Ireland, with a total score of 267 strokes (13 under par) that earned him to prevail over his compatriot David horsey (-12) and on Spanish Alejandro Cañizares (-eleven).

Daniel Gavins was the great surprise of this last day. The 30-year-old Englishman concluded his run with an immaculate record of five birdies (-5). His performance in the tournament went from less to more. He started over par with +1 on the opening day but managed to maintain consistency in the rest of the sleeves to score his first big win.

His compatriot Horsey, who offered a spectacular -6 in the third set, collapsed under the pressure and left a gray record with three bogeys and a double bogey that canceled his three birdies (+2).

The Spanish Alejandro Cañizares (-11) kept his options until the end. In the first round this Sunday he scored three birdies without failures that allowed him to get excited about his third continental title, but a bogey on the tenth hole took away his chances of victory (-3).

Of the rest of Spaniards they finished under the par of the field Santiago Tarrio (-8) and Nacho Elvira (-6).