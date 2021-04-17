Cañizares and Kaymer, co-leaders in Austria

The German Martin Kaymer, winner of the 2010 PGA championship and the 2014 US Open, climbed this Saturday to the first place of the Austrian Open along with the Spanish Alejandro Cañizares, with one day remaining for the closing of the competition.

Kaymer presented a card of 70 strokes (-3), an impact below the Spanish (-2). Both are pursuing a triumph that has been resisting for seven years. The last victory for Kaymer, a former world number one, was the 2014 US Open, which earned him a second Major. While the last Cañizares trophy was the Hassan II of Morocco in that same year.

On this third day, the penultimate of the Austrian tournament, Cañizares committed two ‘double bogeys’ that he solved with 6 ‘biridies’ to overcome the field by two strokes. Kaymer, for his part, attacked the first place with a record of 5 birdies and two bogeys.

The man from Manilva, satisfied with his performance, said: “If they tell me that at the beginning of the week I will be the leader on Sunday I would already be drinking champagne, so it is a good thing.

“I just have to keep doing what I’m doing, I’m hitting the ball well, I’m hitting my tee shots very well, my second shots. I just have to stay calm, keep my head on my shoulders and just play my golf, ”he added.

Just one stroke away from the co-leaders stands the also German Maximilian Kieffer, who offered a card of 68 strokes (-4); the American John Catlin (-1), three hits to the head.

The Spanish Gonzalo Fernández Castaño (-1) also surpassed the field; Pedro Oriol, did Par.