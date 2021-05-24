Cañizales is already in Mexico ready to fight

Photo: Majo Gómez

The minimum champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the Venezuelan Carlos Cañizales (22-0-1, 17KOs), arrived this Saturday in Mexico City, where on May 28 he will defend his title against the local boxer Esteban Bermúdez (13-3-2, 9KOs).

Triple C, as the South American gladiator is known, has not been in a ring for 2 years, however, he affirms that this will not be an inconvenience when defending his scepter. “I have never separated from the gym, I have always been training and I do not worry about that. I have always worked the same, I have been constant and I do not think I have problems because I have been active, “said the monarch.

Cañizales is a man used to fighting in hostile arenas. He did it in Japan twice, the first against Ryoichi Taguchi in 2016, when he was crowned champion and the second in his first defense against Reiya Konisho. Later he went to Malaysia, then to China, and now to Mexico:

“I like to fight outside my home, I like to put on a good show in every country where I go and I’m not worried about it being here in Mexico, because I’ve already done it in Asia and I’m not worried about doing it at my rival’s house. I am 100% sure that the title returns to Venezuela, ”said Cañizales.

Carlos is confident in his chances of victory, but respects his rival because he knows how tough the Aztec rivals are. However, he has not seen Bermúdez fighting and he let his corner be the one that draws the strategy for next May 28.