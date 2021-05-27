Cañizales goes to his third defense against the Aztec Esteban Bermúdez

Friday the 28th in Mexico

The Venezuelan Carlos Cañizales will have before him a good opportunity to endorse his WBA Minimosca world crown, when he faces in Mexico, this Friday the 28th, the Aztec Esteban Bermúdez Salas, this will be Cañizales’ third defense of the title he obtained by defeating the Japanese Raiya Konishi on March 18, 2018 in Kobe Japan and has defended twice, once against Chinese Bin Lu, on July 15, 2018 and the other on May 26, 2019 with Sho Kimura in Japan. The Venezuelan’s record so far is 22 won, 17 Ko and 1 draw, while the Mexican Bermúdez has a record of 13 wins 9 by Ko, 3 losses and 2 ties.

The Venezuelan must try to make up for lost time and what, having won the title in 2018, he has only made two defenses of that crown. Of course, the negative effect that the Covid 19 problem has had on world sport is well known, which has caused activity in different specialties to decrease, this inconvenience among others, has influenced the little action of Cañizales since His last defense on May 26, 2019, this opportunity against Bermúdez is seen as a relatively accessible commitment that would serve as preparation for more demanding fights.

Reviewing the record of both, we ratify what we affirm in the previous lines. The Venezuelan has a higher record than the Mexican who has lost three fights and has drawn two in 18 fights, these clearly indicate the advantage of Cañizales in this commitment since the Venezuelan presents an undefeated record of 22 victories with 17 Ko and 1 tie, which was in Japan when he tried, for the first time, to be crowned WBA Lightweight World Champion against the Japanese Ryoichi Taguchi on December 31, 2016; In addition to having more experience, he has faced better rivals than the Mexican. Hence our optimism regarding Cañizales’ chance this Friday, May 28.

To Bermúdez, we only see the apparent advantage of fighting in his land because his nine knockout in 18 fights indicates that he is not a great puncher and if in almost 20 fights he has not been able to defeat five of them, it means that his quality is not that of a division elite. Finally, the Venezuelan Carlos Cañizales, for us, must retain his title by any means and thus continue his reign in the Mini Fly category, endorsed by the World Boxing Association.