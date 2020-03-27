The agency proposes to defer the ISR and the annual declaration, in addition to long-term credits.

Through a statement the National Chamber of the Mexican Publishing Industry acknowledged that companies in the book chain are about to suspend “all” their activities for at least a month, due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

“We understand that the only way out of the extremely emergency situation that we are experiencing, in Mexico and in the world, is the collaboration of all sectors of society,” said the organization.

However, he warned that printing presses, editorials and the bookstores of the country are in a risk imminent. “Book sales in the bookstore market and in the education market have collapsed and from now on they will be practically suspended. As a consequence, book production will also drastically decrease its activities. ”

Stresses that, although the quarantine it is necessary, “it places the actors in the chain of production and sale of books in an emergency situation”

He warns that, faced with the imminence of company closings, from layoffs massive destruction of a key sector of the economy, it is necessary support for financial in various modalities. “Private banking has begun to take steps in this direction with its willingness to defer payments of different loans for up to four months, with the possibility of extending the grace period to six months.”

However, it calls on the government to “recognize this emergency situation and offer fiscal measures for the protection of employment and income of workers who, with the closure of companies, would go into unemployment ”.

Therefore, CANIEM proposes to defer “the collection of ISR and the Annual statement of physical and moral persons. It is also essential to simplify and accelerate the refund of VAT to companies that have balances in their favor ”.

It also requests “long-term credits at reduced rates, as they are being offered in other countries, as well as the temporary elimination of the payroll tax.”