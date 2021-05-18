Cangrejeros de Santurce announced that Bad Bunny is co-owner of the franchise



Bad Bunny participated in the NBA celebrity game in 2020.

Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The singer’s bond Bad bunny with sport it has been known for a long time. Both as a fan or even the protagonist of an event, the urban music singer has stood out in the sports world.

His last appearance in Wrestlemania he caused a sensation among his fans, who were unaware of his acrobatic skills in the ring. At that time, the reggaeton was a team with Damian Priest and faced The Miz and John Morrinson.

BUNNY DESTROYER !! 😱😱😱 # WrestleMania @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/Ot1EE2tSuO – WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021

Now, the news that shook Puerto Rico and basketball fans this Monday was not because Benito Antonio Martínez, Bad Bunny’s first name, is going to be directly on a court or in a ring, but that Santurce Crabbers confirmed Bad Bunny as co-owner of the island of enchantment franchise.

The quintet wrote the following on their social networks: “Los Cangrejeros de Santurce officially give welcome to Benito Antonio Martínez who has joined Jonathan Miranda and Noah Assad as a new partner in the renewed Santurce Cangrejeros Franchise ”.

Los Cangrejeros welcome @sanbenito as Co-Owner of the franchise. #Palancasarriba 🦀🏆🦀🏆 pic.twitter.com/QTrnog9A4R – Cangrejeros Basket (@CangrejerosB) May 17, 2021

“Los Cangrejeros come with a great team, new talents and a transformed image giving it a modern twist, which refers to Santurce culture, using elements such as the streets and neighborhoods to strengthen that sense of identity and pride in the team’s hometown ”.

It should be noted that one of the star hires for the Cangrejeros is the former NBA base, Jose Juan Barea.