Canelos vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez celebrates his victory against Saunders playing golf with mariachi

Canelo Álvarez celebrates his victory against Saunders playing golf with mariachi

Canelo Álvarez continues to celebrate the obtaining of his third title of the super middleweights, after the victory over Billy Saunders on Saturday at AT&T Stadium and he did it very much in his style. The Mexican showed off his skills in golf accompanied by mariachi.

Saúl showed in his stories the free time he has had after the victory. While the Mexican shone on a range, accompanied by a mariachi who sang while he played. Something he has done on other occasions.

In the video you can see several people watching the Mexican play along with the mariachi, while Canelo took the opportunity to thank all the samples of support.

Saúl Álvarez plans to return to the ring in September And although he still has no rival, it is expected that it will be Caleb Plant, who holds the IBF scepter that the Mexican lacks to be the undisputed champion of the division.