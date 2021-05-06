Canelo vs Saunders: Who is Billy Joe Saunders? Canelo’s controversial rival for his next fight

Saunders has a 30-0 Matchroom boxing record

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is a few days away from getting back into the ring and he will do it to Billy Joe Saunders, a British boxer born on August 30, 1989 (age 31).

One of his greatest achievements has been win the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the welterweight division. He was the youngest member of Great Britain on the boxing team at 18 years old.

The February 28, 2009 made his professional debut against Attila Molnar and just in the second round the referee stopped the fight, beginning the unbeaten of ‘Superb’.

His first title came in his eleventh fight when he faced compatriot Gary Boulden and won the British South Area title at middleweight.. He has also won other titles such as the Commonwealth Middleweight Title, the British Middleweight Title, the WBO International Middleweight Title, the EBU Middleweight Title, the WBO World Middleweight Title, and the WBO Title. super middleweight.

He has a 30-0 record of which 14 have been via knockout. His last fight was against fellow Brit Martin Murray on December 4, 2020, winning by unanimous decision to retain the WBO super middleweight championship.

There have been various controversies that have engulfed this fight and have caused both Canelo and the fans to despair over the attitude that Saunders and his team have had. One of the first was when the father of the British He said the fight was being canceled because an agreement on the dimensions of the ring was not reached.

Another situation was that Saunders didn’t show up for the first confrontation between these two since he was in disagreement about the situation of the dimensions of the ring. One more was by the Saunders team in which in the concentration hotel They provoked the Jalician and it all ended with the Mexican saying: “You are a coward.”

Again his father attacked the Mexican and implied that > is doped consuming Mexican meat three weeks before the fighting. Saunders also said that he thinks the fight is fixed as it is intended that after this contest, Alvarez will face Caleb Plant to unify the 168-pound titles. Many have been the controversies around this fight but everything will end this weekend.

How, when and where to watch Canelo vs Saunders

When is? | Saturday May 8, 2021 Where is it? | At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Broadcast | You will be able to watch the fight through DAZN and in MARCA Claro you will be able to follow the minute by minute of the match.

