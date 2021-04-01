Canelo vs. Saunders: When is the next fight for ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, against whom and where?

Everything you need to know about the next boxing fight of the Mexican Saúl Álvarez. @Canelo

It has only elapsed a month since Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated Turkish Avni Yildirim by technical knockout in the third round; However, there are just over five weeks left for the Jalisco boxer to hold his second fight of the year.

This time, The Mexican will face the British boxer Billy Joe Saunders in the ring. The fight, for which around 40 thousand tickets have already been sold, will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The contest between the native of Guadalajara and the born Welwyn Garden City It is agreed for Saturday, May 8.

He was born in England and is 32 years old. In 2008 he won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in the welterweight division. He has a record of 30 fights won and zero losses; of these victories, 14 have been via knockout. His last fight was against his compatriot Martín Murray, whom he defeated by split decision on December 4, 2020 at Wembley Arena.

“I am the only one who has the footwork, the skill and the mentality to defeat Canelo”, Saunders stated a few weeks ago.

The contest is for the unification of the super middleweight titles of the WBC, WBA and WBO.

According to information from the Celebrity Net Worth website, the fortune of the Jalisco man is currently 140 million dollars.

The contests in which the fighter from Guadalajara has taken the most money are the following: against Gennady Golovkin ($ 40 million in the first match and $ 30 million in the second), against Amir Khan ($ 25 million) and against Floyd Mayweather Jr. ($ 12 million).

It should be remembered that the ‘Canelo’ signed in 2018 a contract with Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN of 365 million dollars for 11 fights; however this agreement was broken at the end of the previous year due to differences between the boxer from Guadalajara and the others involved.