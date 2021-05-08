Canelo vs Saunders: Weigh-in ceremony: Summary and result from the scale of Canelo lvarez and Billy Saunders

Canelo vs Saunder, how did the weigh-in ceremony go before the boxing match?

On BRAND Claro USA we will have all the details of the fight between Canelo lvarez and Billy Saunders .

So far the direct of the weigh-in of the fight of Sal lvarez against Billy Saunders, which will be the next sOn May 8 at AT&T Stadium the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Canelo lvarez and Billy Saunders go through an intense weigh-in ceremony

Canelo on Saunders: “I’m ready for tomorrow, nothing happens. It’s a very different style or it’s a left-handed fighter but at these levels I must be ready for everything. It will be a difficult fight in the first rounds.”

Canelo to the public: “Thank you for being here, thank you for your support, I already missed you. VIVA MXICO. I am very grateful to everyone and give them a great fight tomorrow.”

Meanwhile he Canelo gives the 167.4 pounds

“Ive been in big fights before, Im ready for tomorrow!” – @Canelo weighed-in 167.4 lbs # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / hVQqNu6Jpg ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

The first to get on the scale is Billy who gives 167.8 pounds,

@bjsaunders_: 167.8 lbs # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / Nz6JP08FYt ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

Canelo comes to seek the unification of the titles WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight against Billy Saunders. The first to go up is the English and then the Mexican, who is cheered by all the attendees.

The fight will be for him WBO light flyweight title, held by Elwin Soto, before Takayama.

Takayama: 107.64

Soto: 107.8

Good vibes messages for Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez prior to his fight this Saturday, May 8, against Billy Joe Saunders They have started to arrive and one of the first was Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernndez.

CHECK THE GIFT FROM THE FORWARD OF THE GALAXY

The WBA champion faces Cissokho in a bout at super welterweight.

Conway: 154 lbs

Cissokho: 153.6 lbs

The stellar card is coming. The Dominican will face Cuban Frank Sanchez in the heavyweights and be 10 rounds. The Cuban is part of the Canelo Team since he is a coach for Eddy Reynoso.

Frank Sanchez: 237.6 pounds

Nagy Aguilera: 238.2 pounds

WEIGH-IN & FACE OFF Frank Sanchez: 237.6 lbs

Nagy Aguilera: 238.2 lbs # SanchezAguilera # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / Kj5tmVPn0K ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

In the super bantamweight division, Castro will face Macas in six rounds.

Castro: 132.4 pounds

Castle: 127.6 pounds

WEIGH-IN & FACE OFF @MarcTheBoxer: 132.4 lbs

Irving Macias Castillo: 127.6 lbs # CastroCastillo # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / VtUn0vsfCz ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

We pause at the billboard weigh-in to remember the fearsome record the Canelo with English fighters, where he has a six-win mark and Saunders could be seventh.

DO YOU REMEMBER ALL YOUR ENGLISH RIVALS?Canelo lvarez, the terror of british boxers

In a lightweight fight, the Mexican comes Jos Meza against the American Davis that would be six rounds.

Meza: 138 pounds

Davis: 138 pounds

We continue in the weigh-in and now they get on the scale in the lightweight, the Mexican Christian Alan Gmez Durn against Xavier Wilson.

Christian Alan Gomez Duran: 146.4 lbs

Xavier Wilson: 147.8 lbs

The welterweight fight passed the first weigh-in test.

For Marsalek: 140.4 pounds

Kelvin: 143.8. pounds

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders unification in super middleweight. Canelo puts into play the WBA super championship, the WBC title and The Ring. Saunders the WBO

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari takayama for Soto’s WBO light fly title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho; superwelter

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera; full

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo; super bantamweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza; light

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek; welterweight

15:04 ET | Starts transmission of weigh-in from Texas from AT&T Stadium that will also have public

Vibrant face to face this Wednesday before the fight between Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, where the British tried to provoke the Aztec but the Mexican was able to remain calm.

Tyson Fury predicts Canelo defeat by KO “The gypsies are here!” Saunders pointed out to Canelo, who only smiled and did not fall for the provocations of the controversial rival that will face next Saturday, May 8, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Saunders was one of the first boxers to jump to face the Canelo after his victory with Avni Yildirim and since then he has been getting into polemics with the Mexican champion.

After claiming a possible love of the fight, now Saunders claims that there are no fair conditions and throws himself against the ‘tiny’ ring.

“There are only two small things, and one when saying small is the ring. I leave it to my team. But you don’t have a 70,000-person stadium and you dance in a 16, 18 or 20 foot ring. It must be in fair condition, it is a unification fight, a legitimate ring, matching gloves. We want to win for our families. We put our lives at risk. I just want a ‘fair roll of the dice,’ “Saunders mentioned Monday for Behind The Gloves.

READ THE ENTIRE NOTE

The long-awaited fight between Sal lvarez and Billy Saunders is days away. After several statements between the two fighters, which has led them to have very intense confrontations, now they will get on the scale for the last test prior to their fight of the May 8 at A&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

The contest between the Mexican and the English will be for the unification of the titles super middleweight from the WBC, WBA and WBO. So the fight will be one of the most important of the last few years in the division.