Canelo vs Saunders: Tyson Fury predicts Canelo defeat by KO: “Saunders is going to destroy this son of a bitch, I have never been so confident in something in my life”

Tyson Fury believes that Saunders will knock out Canelo. Getty Images

Tyson Fury is already in Texas to join Billy Joe Saunders in his fight on Saturday against Canelo lvarez. ‘Gypsy King’ sees the combat completely different from what the bets say and assures thatand had never been so sure of anything as winning the British

“Absolutely and completely confident, let’s destroy this son of a bitch “, stated upon arriving in Arlington for the fight in a video posted by Matchroom Boxing on their social media.

Fury sees a knockout finish in the later rounds. “Give you a boxing lesson and finish it in round 11 or 12. I’m very confident, really. I’ve never been so confident in anything in my life. ”

Saunders was in his final days of preparation training with Fury in California, so the heavyweight champion has seen the plan for the fight. “Billy work him with the jab, I’ll make him eat the jab, every time. Bang, bang, bang. They are going to see something very special. ”

For Fury, Canelo is being inflated in his reputation and does not see him as superior to Saunders. “Don’t make Canelo look like a killer, he is a little man who wears gloves. It’s the only thing it is.

Finally, Fury sent a message to Anthony Joshua to make their fight official. “I’m a fucking killer. I want to take AJ (Anthony Joshua) into the ring to break his teeth. Sign the contract, big man. Sign it. Let’s do it. “