Canelo vs Saunders: Tyson Fury: “Canelo has fought against everyone, but never against a gypsy; we are a special race”

Salt ‘Canelo’ lvarez fight Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout. Within days of the duel taking place, the heavyweight champion, Tyson fury He returned to show support for his compatriot and assured that a difficult test awaits the Mexican.

Gypsy King, who in the past claimed that Saunders “give Canelo a boxing class”; I now attribute his race as one of the keys to the May fight. By posting on Twitterwas tasked with backing up the WBO champion.

“Canelo has fought against everyone, but never against a Gypsy Fighter, we are a breed of animal unlike anything you have ever encountered before, “wrote Fury.

Canelo has fought them all but never a Fighting Gypsy, we are a different breed of animal to anything he has come across before. , #YESHEWILL domination with the help of God ? TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 22, 2021

At the same time, Tyson stated that ‘SuperB’ is in the prime of his career and is ready to continue his undefeated (currently 30-0): “Saunders is 100% mentally in the right place, he knows what he has to do and he will do it, he will stand up and claim greatness.”

The fight between Canelo and Saunders will be next May 8 at AT&T Stadium. The Mexican is looking for a new scepter in his possession to get closer to the goal of being the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.