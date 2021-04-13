Canelo vs. Saunders: Tyson Fury: “Billy Joe Saunders will give Canelo a boxing lesson and it will be an easy fight.”

Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo lvarez will fight May 8 at AT&T Stadium. Getty images / Reuters

Next May 8 Sal ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders for the unification of the super middleweight titles at AT&T Stadium. With just under a month after the fighters hit gloves, the British Tyson Fury dared to give his prediction for the duel.

The heavyweight champion by the World Boxing Council (WBC) did not hesitate to answer that his compatriot will be a pleasant surprise in the ring. Although within the bets, the Mexican appears as the great favorite.

“I think Billy Joe will give Canelo a boxing lesson. That’s what I’m here to see. That’s what I think will happen. It’s going to surprise a lot of people and it’s going to be an easier fight than people think “; I commented ‘Gypsy King’ for Behind The Gloves.

Fury assured that Saunders has characteristics that will make any opponent tremble, although he did not discredit what the Mexican has done throughout his career: “I think everyone praises Canelo on how good he is And how great it is and whatever it is, but I think every time Billy Joe gets in the ring. Billy Joe is a master boxer, skilled, a southpaw with good footwork and good IQ. Canelo has tasted the taste of defeat and we know that it can be eliminated. “

The champion He claimed that he plans to party with Saunders after he manages to surprise. However, he assures that he hopes to win the heavyweight belts to raise the country’s name.