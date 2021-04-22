Canelo vs Saunders: The WBC announces a commemorative belt for the fight between Canelo lvarez and Saunders

The World Boxing Council will deliver a special belt to the winner of the Canelo vs. Saunders fight. WBC

The winner of the fight between Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez Billy Joe Saunders may be awarded the Mestizo Belt of the World Boxing Council (WBC). This commemorative sash was unveiled on Thursday and will be displayed at the battle on May 8.

The piece of art was made by artisans from the States of Mexico, so It seeks to pay tribute to the people of Mexico. It also has the characteristics of having a black pile base and among the main details white figures that emulate flowers and horses stand out.

For his part the professional championships that may be at stake for the lawsuit they will be that of the WBC and AMB of the Mexican. In addition to the WBO Saunders championship.