Canelo vs. Saunders: The Match of the Moment

The early morning on Sunday, May 8 at 02:00, DAZN brings us, live and exclusively, one of the most anticipated fights in recent times. Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez faces the british Billy joe saunders.

Fed up with so much combat starring amateurs and athletes from other sports disciplines, the purists of good boxing are in luck. Possibly we are in front of fight of the year, and both fighters will seek glory at AT&T in Arlington (Texas).

BJ Saunders is today an undefeated fighter (30-0 with 14 KOs) and their numbers can intimidate anyone. He arrives full of optimism and it is normal, he is facing the most important fight of his entire career. The left-hander lives a sweet moment and knows that a victory against the odds against Guadalajara would make him the boxer of the moment. Saunders has the most to win but he will also risk something, his World Boxing Organization title.

His left-handed guard is something unusual for the Mexican. We will see if added to his dodge and his rhythm in the first half of the fight they manage to destabilize Álvarez. On paper he is a difficult opponent, without a doubt.

BJ Saunders has heated up the fight with accusations about the legality with which the Mexican wins his bouts. He assures that either he knocks out “Canelo”, or he will not be able to beat the Aztec on points. Morbid added to combat, which can end up becoming an all-out war between both champions.

The “Canelo” for his part, will expose his super championship of the World Boxing Association, the crown of the World Boxing Council and the belt of The Ring.

He is the king of the pound for pound, and his intelligence on the ring is one of his greatest virtues. However, finding weak points in Guadalajara is difficult. Many rivals have tried to beat him with different strategies and have failed miserably.

Mike Tyson clearly sees Canelo as the favorite while Tyson Fury bets on Saunders.

The bets are favorable to the Aztec fighter and an authorized voice like that of Mike tyson He sees him clearly winning the fight. On the other hand, the always controversial Tyson fury predicts that English will teach the Mexican a lesson.

With a ‘Super Combat’ atmosphere

The AT&T in Arlington will host more than 60,000 privileged people, a record attendance in the times we live in, and the pre-sale of tickets has been sheer madness. The home of the Dallas Cowboys will host a veritable battle of styles and two fighters in the prime of their careers.

The Mexican intends to continue with his plan to become the absolute dominator of 168 pounds. His presence in the ring is imposing and his defense is impregnable to this day.

