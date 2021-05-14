Canelo vs Saunders: The brutal fact of Canelo’s beating of Saunders – he landed more than half of the power shots!

Canelo Álvarez and the brutal beating of Billy Joe Saunders. Reuters

Canelo Álvarez added one more belt on his way to unifying the super middleweight belts in boxing. Billy Joe Saunders could not bear the words and did not come out for the ninth after a beating at the hands of the one from Jalisco.

The cards paint a combat dominated by the Mexican after going two-thirds of the way, but there is a data that shows the brutality of the punishment received by the Brit, who ended up with a closed eye and suspected fractured cheekbones: the blows of power.

According to data from Compu Box, Saunders threw more power shots (116 vs 110), but the Mexican defense limited to only receiving 30 (26%), while Canelo landed more than half of the power shots (58, 53%).

In addition to damage to the eye and cheekbone, Canelo wreaked havoc to the body, hitting 39 to just 6 from Saunders.