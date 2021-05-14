Canelo vs Saunders: Saunders ends up in hospital after beating against Canelo

Billy Joe Saunders ends up in the hospital after the fight against Canelo lvarez. Jerome MironUSA TODAY Sports0 commentsComment

The brutal fact of Canelo’s beating of Saunders

Canelo calls Saunders to silence

Billy Joe Saunders couldn’t hold his words and He fell by technical knockout against Canelo Álvarez , receiving a considerable punishment that led to stop the fight after the eighth episode.

After the ‘No Ms!’ of the British, left the ring of AT&T Stadium in Arlington and was immediately in an ambulance to go to the hospital to check the wounds of the lost battle.

Mike Coppinger of The Athletic reported that Saunders went to be searched by a possible fracture of the orbital bone of the face and is under observation at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Billy Joe undergoing observation at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth https://t.co/dlBBbK2ic5 ? Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

Canelo told Eddy Reynoso after the eighth episode that he thought he had broken his cheek, he suspects that he seems to be on the right track after these reports.

