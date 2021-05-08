Canelo vs Saunders: Mexican Power! Chicharito and his message for Canelo Álvarez prior to the fight with Saunders

Chicharito and his gift for Canelo. Galaxy0 commentsComment

Good vibes messages for Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez prior to his fight this Saturday, May 8, against Billy Joe Saunders They have started to arrive and one of the first was Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández.

The forward of the Galaxy de Los Angeles sent a video to his compatriot where he remembered the time he met Álvarez and also sent him the shirt of the Los Angeles team with the ’14’ on the back.

“I want to wish you good luck, I know how great you are and we are all going to be very happy to fight for your country. and for our city. Keep putting the name of Mexico high, I admire you a lot, “said the Galaxy forward.

Que chingón @ CH14_ sends @Canelo luck ahead of #CaneloSaunders this weekend. # LAGalaxy x # GalaxyCommunitypic.twitter.com / aLNmnsz7r6 ? LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 7, 2021

