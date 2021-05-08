Canelo vs Saunders: Julio Csar Chvez shows off his meeting with Tyson Fury and jokes about facing him

Chvez and Fury live in Arlington. @ JCChavez1150 commentsComment

The The fight between Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez and Billy Joe Saunders has raised so much interest that Arlington has become the boxing capital of the world in the world, as far as great sports figures have come.

Two of them are Julio Csar Chvez and the ‘King of the Gypsies’, world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who even took a chance to take a picture.

El Gran Campen Mexicano shared the image on his Instagram account and joked: “With my next rival. I told them a small and easy one but they sent me my friend Tyson Fury.”

