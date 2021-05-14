Canelo vs Saunders: Eddy Reynoso, the most successful man in boxing in 2021: Ryan, Ruiz, Valdez, Canelo …

Eddy Reynoso, the man of the moment in boxing. Reuters

It seems that Eddy Reynoso will have no rival to repeat this 2021 as manager of the year and it is that he has had a spectacular start, with all his fighters triumphing.

It all started in January, when the youngest of the team, Ryan Garcia, recovered from his first encounter with the canvas and managed to knock out Luke Campbell to take the World Boxing Council interim lightweight crown.

By February 20, Scar Valdez fulfilled his dream of being the WBC champion after defeating Miguel Berchelt with a spectacular knockout, giving the second crown of the year to Canelo Team.

Just a week ago and after a long absence, Andy Ruiz made his presentation under the tutelage of Reynoso and, despite leaving many doubts, managed to decisively defeat veteran Chris Arreola.

Eddy’s penultimate achievement came this afternoon, with the Cuban Frank Snchez, who was far superior to Nagy Aguilera and forced him to a ridiculous stoppage of the fight.

The jewel in the crown could not disappoint and everything ended with the resounding victory of Canelo lvarez against Billy Joe Saunders, where the Mexican added a new crown in the super middleweight.

January 2 | Ryan Garca knockout over Luke Campbell February 20 | scar Valdez Fierro knockout against Miguel Berchelt1 May | Andy Ruiz beats Chris ArreolaMay 8 | Frank Snchez beat Nagy AguileraMay 8 | Canelo beats Billy Joe Saunders

