Canelo vs. Saunders: Eddie Hearn: “Billy Saunders will be out for a long time”

Billy Saunders underwent surgery after the fight against Canelo lvarez. AP

The defeat of Billy Saunders against Sal lvarez not only took away the WBO scepter, also sent him to the hospital to repair the damage he did to his eye socket that forced him to leave the fight in the eighth episode.

The promoter of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, revealed that the British had immediate surgery to repair his eye, which will take him several months out.

“You could see as soon as it hit the eye socket. I think because I couldn’t see, the next round was going to be a bad situation. I think he would have been seriously injured in that round. He has gone to the hospital and I think they will operate on him immediately. So be away for a long, long time “, he said in an interview for IFL TV.

He has gone to the hospital and I think they will operate on him immediately. So be away for a long, long time “

Hearn mentioned that Saunders will be able to continue after his recovery and He hopes to prepare more fights for him in the future.

“But he’s a world-class fighter who lost to the number one pound for pound. He is a two-weight world champion. If he wants to continue, there are big fights for him. You may feel like you’ve reached a point where you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it all. We will stand behind it 100%. “

The promoter, Eddie Hearn, gave an update on the British fighter’s health and revealed that he suffered multiple fractures in the area and that he underwent surgery on Sunday afternoon.

“Right at the Dallas hospital. Saunders stayed the night. He suffered multiple fractures in the orbital area and have surgery this afternoon. “