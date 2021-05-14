Canelo vs Saunders: Demetrius Andrade travels to Texas and calls Canelo and Saunders ‘fearful’

Demetrius Andrade’s T-shirt in which he calls Canelo and Saunders fearful. @JamelHerring

Canelo lvarez and Billy Joe Saunders gave the public one of the expected fights. The unification of the super-average weights and although it was a hysterical night in texas, not everyone was happy.

First on the list was Demetrius Andradand. ‘Boo Boo’ was present at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington and told the British and the Mexican in fear.

“Canelo and Bily Joe were afraid to fight Boo Boo”Said the shirt that Andrade had during the function, referring to the fact that a fight could not be agreed against the boxers of Saturday’s function.

It’s always good running into my bro @ BooBooAndradepic.twitter.com / kufs5VXgfD ? Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) May 9, 2021

Andrade is the World Boxing Organization’s middleweight champion, at 160 pounds, and he believed that he could make a compromise with both super middlemen and his 168 pounds, but that they chose not to pick the American for the fight.