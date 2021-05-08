Canelo vs Saunders: Carlos Vela is not far behind and sends good vibes for Canelo lvarez

Vela also sends a good vibe to Canelo. 0 commentsComment

Good vibes messages for the Mexican peeler Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez prior to his fight this Saturday, May 8, against the Englishman Billy Joe Saunders, they continue and now it was Carlos Vela the one who sent you a video.

“Canelo, good luck in your fight. I know you are a champion and you will prove it this time too. Go ahead with all”, said the historic LAFC striker in a message via Twitter.

The Vela team will measure this Saturday against the Galaxy of Chicharito Hernndez, who just this Thursday also sent a video to Canelo that included a shirt of his team.

Go ahead with all. @ 11carlosV @ Canelopic.twitter.com / 6jkddCqIRc ? LFC (@SomosLAFC) May 7, 2021

