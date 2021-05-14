Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo vs Plant? Eddie Hearn reveals the Mexican’s plans

Canelo asks to fight Caleb Plant.

The race of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez does not stop and is that he still did not get off the ring after clearly defeating Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds, when He was already thinking about his next challenge.

Canelo has been clear in pointing out that the only fight that interests him for now is against Caleb Plant, to take the only belt at super middleweight he is missing and Eddie Hearn has already put it on the table.

“The fight against Caleb Plant is the only fight Canelo wants, I hope Caleb feels the same and we can do it in September!”, The Matchroom promoter pointed out in the interview after the Saul-Billy Joe fight.

But that would not be the only challenge for Canelo, as his plans to fight again at the end of the year, which would add four fights in this 2021, something that in these times is no longer seen.