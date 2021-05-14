Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo ends brawler Billy Joe Saunders and adds a new belt to his list

Canelo gives Saunders a boxing class. @DAZNBoxing

Boxing chair. Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez ended up with the scandalous Billy Joe Saunders and ended up exhibiting him in eight full rounds in the great return of fans in crowds to a fight in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic.

Canelo was complete dominator against a disappointing Saunders who watched each round unravel his undefeated professional fighter after 30 fights without knowing defeat.

The Mexican fighter continues to reflect his evolution on the ring. Every fight looks better, not just with the punches. Canelo’s improvement is based on his great defense.

Round by round went up Álvarez and in the eighth, such and how he predicted it before the fight, it was because of the knockout, fracturing BJ’s cheek, which caused the Englishman not to come out to ninth episode.

With this triumph, in addition to ending the unbearable Saunders, Canelo manages to add a new belt to his collection and He is now a super middleweight champion of the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine.