Canelo vs. Saunders: Canelo breaks Ali’s highest attendance record: 73,126 fans at Dallas Cowboys stadium

73,126 fans for the fight between Canelo and Saunders, a mark for boxing in the United States. Getty Images

The Mexican boxer Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez has a new record on his list. On Saturday, the fight against Billy Joe Saunders set a mark of largest number of fans for a closed arena in the United States.

73,126 fans they met at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the organization reported before the main fight between the Mexican and the British, who had already had the record in mind since the beginning of the week.

“It is a great event, one of the most important events I have ever been involved in. Of course, this morning We officially broke the record for the largest indoor crowd in American boxing history, beating Ali’s rematch against Spinks in 1978. “ Eddie Hearn declared in the days leading up to the fight.

On that occasion, the September 15, 1978, Ali managed to get 63,352 fans to the New Orleans Super Dome for his rematch against Leon Spinks.