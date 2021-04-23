Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez warns: “I’m ready to make history”

Canelo Álvarez has his objective very clear. @HardRockStadium

This Thursday a new press conference was held prior to the unification fight in super middleweights between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, where the Mexican made his goals very clear.

“The truth is that making history is very important to us and these fights are important to what we want to achieve in boxing, I am very happy to be on this path and, as always, training one hundred percent. “

Canelo understands very well who will be his rival and highlighted: “I know what Saunders has, I know he’s a very fast fighter, that moves a lot, left-handed, difficult. But at these levels I have to adapt to any style and I’m ready to make history. “

“I feel very happy, obviously it is a great responsibility to represent Mexico on these important dates and I feel very happy to be able to do so,” Álvarez said about fighting on the weekend of celebrations for Cinco de Mayo.

“I hope a lot of support from the fans, to hear everyone yelling Canelo, it’s going to be an incredible feeling. Right now I feel in my best moment, I wanted to fight, I had 13 months without fighting and that is why I have three fights in five months. I’m always ready to fight, boxing is my life. “

In addition, the Mexican has no doubts about the result of next May 8: “I am going to win without a doubt, I am training one hundred percent and I came to win, I want to make history That’s the only thing going through my head. “