Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders, at the Dallas Cowboys stadium

AT&T Stadium will host the fight between Canelo and Saunders. AP

The unification fight for the super middleweight titles between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders of next May 8 already have headquarters, This was confirmed this Friday morning.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will host the match between the Mexican and the British, confirmed by promoter Eddie Hearn on his Twiiter account.

“We have the opportunity in Dallas to have a full crowd with the Cowboys, which would be amazing. Billy Joe will have to improve his game to beat Canelo. We are having meetings about the place. It will be Las Vegas or Dallas; those are the two options, “Eddie Hearn had declared for Fino Boxing a couple of days ago.

The key for Matchroom and Canelo to have designated the Vaqueros stadium is that they will be able to fight with the presence of 70 thousand fans in the stands before the relaxation of measures against the coronavirus in the state, which has also attracted the attention of Dana White to reach the UFC.

The Pre-sale of tickets to see the fight starts next Tuesday 23 March, while the sale to the general public will begin on Friday 26.