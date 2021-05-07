Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez, the terror of British boxers: Six victims and Saunders would be the seventh

Canelo Álvarez seeks to defeat his seventh English fighter as a professional this Saturday against Billy Joe Saunders. Getty images / AP

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álavarez seeks to continue building his legacy as a boxer and this Saturday he wants to add a new crown at 168 pounds against Billy Joe Saunders. And although the English is one of the strongest rivals that the Mexican has faced, the stakes and history put the balance in their favor.

The WBO champion will be the seventh Briton Alvarez faces in a ring. Joe Saunders’ previous compatriots tested the power of the Guadalajara and fell in their attempts to surprise the best pound for pound, the last one Callum Smith in 2020 was the last victim on the island to suffer from the power of Jalisco, who after the triumph claimed the first scepters of the super middlemen.

However Canelo’s first meeting with an Englishman was Matthew Hatton in 2011. In that 12-round battle, Saúl prevailed on the cards to claim the WBC super welterweight title with authority.

Later, Alvarez had the opportunity to face Ryan Rhodes in a defense for the green and gold belt. The Mexican was able to meet with the knockout in the last round and struck down the Sheffield by the short route. In fact, in 2017, Rhodes commented in an interview with Sky Sports, that he could never find any weak points in his rival.

The third to challenge his luck in the ring against Saul was Amir Khan in 2016. The British wanted to be threatening throughout the fight And although he tried to catch the fighter’s chin, he ended up being beaten with a toss in the sixth round.

On the other hand, in a middleweight matchup, Callum’s brother was the next to challenge Alvarez. However, Liam Smith found his opponent power for the ninth inning and tested the canvas for good with a hook to the liver. Curiously, that lawsuit took place at AT&T Stadium.

While for 2018, Canelo had the luxury of finishing Rocky Fielding without major problems. With a fair amount of falls, just by the third round, the brawl had ended at Madison Square Garden.

Now after beating Callum Smith in December and Yildirim in a mandatory defense in February, the world number one is confident of making history once again and claiming his third division belt.