Canelo vs. Saunders: Canelo Álvarez: “The fight against Saunders is one more day in the office”

Canelo Alvarez is going for the unification at 168 pounds and looking to seize the WBO belt. @MatchroomBoxing

This Thursday the press conference was held between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders. The Mexican was confident, but assured that he does not fully appreciate his opponent.

“Very grateful to the people, the response they have provided. I am proud to bring boxing and that it is boxing that brings everything back to normal. He is a boxer with many skills, apart from being left-handed; but I’m not the same as six years ago I have more maturity in the ring, “replied Eddie Hearn.

Regarding the quality of combat and its implications, Álvarez declared that he is relaxed due to the years he has spent in the ring and the responsibilities you have dealt with. And he noted that he is eager to demonstrate all his might.

“I have been involved in many important fights; it is one more day at the office (the duel on Saturday). I am very happy to be here and the input that we always do one hundred percent. I come to win, boxing is my life and that’s how I take it “; emphasized.

For its part, Eddy Reynoso highlighted the qualities of the British opponent. He also thanked the public who will go to see the fight for unification.

“They are the two best middleweights in the world. And in front of 70 thousand people, gathering so many people is a pride that is Mexican”; said the Canelo Team coach.

Also, Reynoso stressed that Saunders combinations are one of his main strengths in the ring: “Billy Joe Saunders is an excellent fighter, world champion. He has good boxing skills and knows how to defend, attack with good combinations. Besides that he has an excellent coach; for something he is world champion. We have a tough fight “; manifested.

The fight will be held on May 8 at the At & T Stadium in Arlington; where although the mexican is favorite a complicated fight is forecast for the corner. The weigh-in will be held on Friday.