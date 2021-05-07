Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez shows his support for Ryan García: “The team is here to help him and make him come back stronger”

Canelo Álvarez backs Ryan Garcia after leaving the Javier Fortuna fight. Getty Images

Ryan García announced that he would withdraw from his fight against Javier Fortuna, because he is going through a difficult time due to the depression and anxiety that has afflicted him for several years.

About, Canelo Álvarez spoke to the media at the press conference prior to his fight with Billy Saunders, and he asserted that Team Canelo is there to support him and help him return as strong as possible.

“No, the truth is that you don’t have to give me explanations about that.He is that he knows more about his problems and if he wanted to take some time it is very good, You have to support him 100%. You have to support him so that he comes back stronger. You never know what is going on around him and I can only tell you that the team is there for him to support him. “

When asked if he has experienced depression or anxiety problems, The Mexican champion stressed that he has always remained strong and has managed to get ahead despite adversity.

“Thank goodness, but no. I have had my problems in my life, but I have always managed to get ahead and go ahead and put the problems aside. I have always understood that there is a solution. “