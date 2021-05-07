Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez resists the provocations of Billy Joe Saunders in the face to face before their fight

Canelo Álvarez resists the provocations of Billy Joe Saunders

Vibrant face to face this Wednesday prior to the fight between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, where the British tried to provoke the Aztec but the Mexican was able to remain calm.

“The gypsies are here!” Saunders pointed out to Canelo, who only smiled and did not fall for the provocations of the controversial rival that he will face next Saturday, May 8, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

For its part, Canelo preferred to respond with an image on Twitter, which he accompanied with a forceful phrase: “Less words, more action.”

“It’s going to be a great fight, it’s one that I’ve wanted for years and it finally landed. The stakes are high for both of us. Would I like my fans to be there? Yes. I would like the UK media to be there? Yes”, Saunders stated after the confrontation.