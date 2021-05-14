Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez launches challenge and … Caleb Plant accepts?

Canelo Álvarez challenges Caleb Plant and he seems not to be interested. AP

Saul Alvarez won the WBO title after beating Billy Saunders in the eighth round, achieving reap three the four titles of the super middleweight and after his victory he aimed straight at his next target, Caleb Plant, who holds the division’s fourth belt.

The Mexican fighter said after his fight that what next for him is to face Caleb and become the undisputed champion the division, although it seems that the Tennessee native is not at all interested, andAfter hearing Canelo’s challenge, he posted a mysterious message on his Instagram account.

Accompanied by a photo of his latest victory, Caleb wrote: “You can’t break a poor boy’s chin, that’s the code of warriors. There are things that I fear, but it took my last breath and in my soul that men are not one of them. “

No this clear if the American will accept or not the fight against Canelo, But the challenge is on the table and Premier Boxing Champions hinted that this fight will be a fact: “He wants the next one.”