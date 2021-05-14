Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez is on par with the best Mexican fighters and vindicates boxing

Canelo Álvarez is in third place among the most winning Mexicans. AP

Canelo Álvarez once again gave a luxurious display by defeating Billy Saunders in the eighth round, who no longer left for the next round giving him the scepter of the WBO of the super middlemen. A victory that not only puts the champion among the best in the world also vindicates boxing in the midst of so much show.

The fighter from Guadalajara achieved victory against Saunders after delivering a direct blow to the face which caused a broken cheekbone, preventing the British from seeing and continuing the fight.

The harvest of Canelo not only ranks him as one of the best in the world, This marked his 16th victory in world title fights, rising to number three as the Mexican fighter with the most victories, only behind Julio César Chávez with 31 and Ricardo ‘Finito’ López with 25.

Additionally, he is the division’s first three-belt champion since Joe Calzaghe held those same three titles after his victory in November 2007 about Mikkel Kessler.

Figures that leave their name in history, but they also give boxing a breather amid various changes and urgently for a real show. In recent months, the sport of fists has been involved in controversy due to the incursion of the YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul, offering shows and exhibition fights that leave many unhappy, in addition to the returns of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather.

The Canelo’s fight joins the few that maintain the essence of the sport and waiting for the heavyweight fights that in recent months have become the center of boxing.