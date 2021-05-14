Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez explodes against Demetrius Andrade in the middle of the conference: “Get out of here or I’m going to screw you”

Canelo Álvarez runs to Demetrius Andrade in the middle of the conference.

Canelo Álvarez achieved a resounding victory against Billy Saunders, that made him stay with the scepters of the WBA, WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine. But the night did not end as expected, and he had to face Demetrius Andrade at the press conference.

The Mexican champion spoke to the media when Andrade showed up to challenge him to a fight, although not in a very friendly way, which caused Canelo’s fury.

“I’m a big fan … what’s going on? When can we make it happen? What do you think? “Andrade said.

The meddling did not please Saúl Álvarez, who immediately refused to face him for not being a good fighter.

“I know [eres un fan]. Man, you fight with nobody. You are a champion, but you fight with nobody. You won the belt with nobody. “

The lawsuit was leveling up and even the father of Andrade got involved stating that Canelo’s curriculum it wasn’t really impressive. The Mexican fighter lost his temper and ran them out of the room.

“Get out of here man. Please get out of here. It’s my night. “ To which Andrade replied: “Don’t insult me. Don’t talk to my dad like that. I’ll screw you. I just asked you a simple question. What are you going to do? You’re tough? brother mouth. I congratulated you brother, watch your mouth “.

Saúl Álvarez lost control and went directly against Andrade, saying he was a Talented fighter who only cares about money.

“Hey, get out of here because I’m going to fuck you right now, you son of a bitch. Hey, get out of here. Hey, you’re a horrible fighter. You never won against a good fighter. You are a horrible fighter. Horrible fighter. You just want payday, payday, you want payday, I know. “

Immediately the security of the place arrived to withdraw Boo Boo Andrade and his father from the room. The American is a 30-0 WBO middleweight champion since 2018.