Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez explodes against Billy Saunders after not attending the confrontation and rules out canceling the fight

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez assures that he will seek the knockout against Billy Joe Saunders. @matchroomboxing

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez exploded against Billy Joe Saunders; after what the British did not attend the first confrontation, which was scheduled for this Tuesday. The Mexican he told himself tired of the excuses from the WBO champion’s corner, especially after they threatened to get out of the lawsuit before the measures of the ring.

Before the media, Canelo spoke of the controversies prior to the fight. However, he ruled out that there is any possibility of cancellation, so everything is planned for Saturday.

“It is not strange (that he was absent) He is a very irresponsible person who makes many excuses. I am concentrating on my work and in the end life puts each one in his place “; the from Guadalajara commented.

“He has to fight Saturday (Saunders). The fight is going to happen, that’s not a problem “: added. While affirming that the statements of the environment of Saunders have not affected him.

The ‘Big B’ team openly complained after the ring did not have the previously agreed measurements. Besides the father, Tom Saunders, stated that they would not go up to fight if they did not keep their word.

For his part, Álvarez reiterated that the ring stockings should not be a problem, since he is willing to adapt in any way. Instead, Eddy Reynoso described as “hazing” the threats of the opposite corner and mentioned that the controversy with the ring It must be arranged between Eddie Hearn and Saunders.