Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez continues to break records: Sell 40 thousand tickets in presale

Canelo breaks pre-sales record. @EddieHearn

What of Canelo Álvarez is still history in boxing. The Mexican fighter broke a new record this Friday after selling 40,000 tickets for his fight against Billy Joe Saunders in a couple of days of presale.

The AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, will host the fight and mark the return of the big crowds to a sporting event in the United States after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic and is that there will be more than 70 thousand fans in Arlington.

Canelo seeks unification in the super middleweights against the British fighter, who has indicated his desire to avenge all the English fighters who have fallen at the hands of the Mexican.