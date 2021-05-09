Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez and Muhammad Ali’s record that he will break in the fight against Saunders

Canelo breaks a Muhammad Ali record. @MatchroomBoxing

The Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will add a new record to his list this Saturday when he steps into the ring to face Billy Joe Saunders against the largest crowd for a closed arena in the United States.

“OMG it’s a great event, one of the biggest events I’ve ever been involved in. Of course, this morning We officially broke the record for the largest indoor crowd in American boxing history, beating Ali’s rematch against Spinks in 1978. “ Eddie Hearn stated.

On that occasion, the September 15, 1978, Ali managed to get 63,352 fans to the New Orleans Super Dome for his rematch against Leon Spinks.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter noted the importance of the return of boxing fans: “We will have 70,000 people at AT&T Stadium. And this is a great fight. This is a huge event for boxing, the largest crowd in the United States since the pandemic. And what a great statement for boxing, to show that when you put up big fights, we get it right, we got the numbers right. And Saturday will be an atmosphere that we will never forget “