Canelo vs Saunders: Canelo Álvarez and Billy Saunders overcome an intense weigh-in ceremony

Canelo Álvarez and Billy Saunders hit the scale leading up to their fight at AT&T Stadium. Getty Images

Canelo Álvarez and Billy Saunders passed the scale prior to their fight in the AT&T Stadium before a crowd that shouted the name of the Mexican, who seeks to stay with the WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles.

The Mexican fighter came out supported by Eddy Reynoso and the entire audience present to weigh 167.4 pounds. For its part, the British fighter gave 167.8 pounds showing his strength in the face of boos.

It was in the face to face that both things heated up, Well, after posing in the photo with Eddie Hearn they remained holding the gaze without wanting to break the crossing, all this while Reynoso was pulling the Mexican champion trying to prevent things from leveling up.

The Saunders team came over to remove it, without preventing him from saying a few words that caused the reaction of the Canelo who only shook his head in denial.

THE FINAL FACE OFF @Canelo vs @ bjsaunders_ # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / nVPVfzK2M2 ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

The Mexican boxer was happy to be in the AT&T Stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys surrounded by all the fans, whom he thanked for their support.

“Thank you for being here, thank you for your support, I already missed them. LONG LIVE MEXICO. I am very grateful with everyone and give them a great fight tomorrow, “he said when questioned at the end of the weigh-in.

About the fight, Canelo mentioned that it will be a Tough combat in the early rounds, but he hopes to emerge victorious.

“I’m ready for tomorrow, nothing happens. It’s a very different style, he’s a left-handed fighter but at these levels I must be ready for everything. It will be a tough fight in the first rounds. “

“Ive been in big fights before, Im ready for tomorrow!” – @Canelo weighed-in 167.4 lbs # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / hVQqNu6Jpg ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders Unification in super middleweight: Titles of the WBA WBC Canelo and The Ring. Saunders the WBO

Elwin Soto vs. Katsunari takayama For Soto’s WBO light fly title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho; superwelter

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera; full

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo; super bantamweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza; light

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. Xavier Wilson welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek; welterweight

