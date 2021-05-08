Canelo vs Saunders: BJ Saunders: “Canelo will have to do something different to beat me”

Saunders gives the key to beat Canelo. @MatchroomBoxing

After having passed the weigh-in ceremony, the British Billy Joe Saunders spoke and revealed his strategy to be able to beat this Saturday night to Come out ‘Canelo’ lvarez.

“I have the faith, I have the spirit, I have the winning mentality. I don’t come here to lay down, I come here to win. I don’t think Álvarez faced a man with so much heart and determination. to win like me, “Saunders pointed out.

“It’s going to be a good fight, he’s a great champion, but to be honest with you, I came here to take all these titles and take them by storm. I haven’t lost since 2008, 30-0 and undefeated, so he has to do something different to beat me. Not the other way around. “

On the key that can define the fight, the Englishman said: “The key to this fight, obviously, everyone has to be in their game. bring the best of themselves to the table, and as long as I bring my best spirit and my brain, I have it. “

“Ive come here to take all the belts by storm! Im 30-0 for a reason! These fans will not bother me!” – @ bjsaunders_ # CaneloSaunderspic.twitter.com / 29yV5meMJe ? Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2021

