Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Saunders has successful cheek surgery: “Back”

Billy Saunders has successful cheek surgery. Getty Images

Billy Saunders had a successful surgery to repair the fracture in the right eye bone that he suffered when he received a blow from Canelo lvarez and prevented him from returning to the fight for the super middleweight scepters.

It was a Matchroom Boxing spokesperson who informed ESPN that the British boxer came out of surgery without complications, which was to repair the eye socket that was fractured in three parts and that prevented him from seeing.

The injury occurred in the eighth round, when Canelo managed to land a right uppercut straight to Saunders’ face. Once he was checked in his corner, the team decided not to continue, leaving the victory to Canelo and the WBO scepter.

Although there were no problems in the procedure, it is expected that the recovery of Billy Saunders is long and has no date to return to the ring.

On social media, Saunders posted a message in which he thanked the show of support and promised to return.

“Thank you all for the messages. Broken eye socket and broken cheek in 3 places. Yesterday’s operation went well. You win and you lose. Return”.