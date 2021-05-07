Canelo vs. Saunders: Billy Saunders: “Beating Canelo will be the biggest surprise in boxing history”

Billy Saunders threatens to make history against Canelo lvarez. Getty Images

The fight between Sal lvarez and Billy Saunders is a few days away and the British confidence that I will be victorious in the fight against the Mexicanor is it such that it claimed to be the biggest surprise in boxing history.

The WBO super middleweight champion spoke in an interview for DAZN and mentioned that his confrontation with Canelo will give him the top of the division and a huge step in boxing history if he comes out with victory in Texas.

“I have planned this in my head and have been dreaming about this since I was a child fighting in my living room. I have dreamed of this day happening since I was five or six years old, I have come this far. “

Saunders mentioned that nobody expects what will happen. since l will be boxing’s biggest surprise so far.

“This will be the biggest surprise in boxing history, I think. Certainly in the last 20 years. I think it’s meant to be. “

Finally, he said that combat is the most important thing that has happened in his career, so money or fame does not matter to him.

“Winning this means absolutely everything to me. More than money, more than fame, more than everything. I’m so looking forward to winning this it’s a joke. “