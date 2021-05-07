Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Joe Saunders’s father attacks Canelo for allegedly doping with meat

Billy Joe Saunders’ team throws multiple calls against Canelo lvarez. Getty images

This saturday Billy Joe Saunders and Sal ‘Canelo’ lvarez face off in a super middleweight unification bout. A few days before the fight, the father of the English fighter accused the best pound for pound of doping and assures that several experts support his theory against the Mexican.

During an interview for IFL TV,Tom Saunders claimed that Álvarez usually doped with meat before fights. Also ironic that on several occasions they have found out about the alleged tricks of the fighter.

“We know you like Mexican meat, very juicy and they let me consume it three weeks before the fight (like doping). He eats it in small doses, “he said at one point in the interview.

As a result of the doping that the Mexican had in 2018, Canelo has suffered various complaints. In addition to the Paul brothers and Saunders’ father, David Benavidez’s entourage also hinted at these occult practices.

Meanwhile, the British has sought various ways to deconcentrate the Mexican corner. In the last few weeks he had also stated that the fight was already arranged, situation that angered Sal.