Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Joe Saunders’ unheard of justice claim against Canelo – because of the size of the ring!

Billy Joe Saunders upset about the small ring for the fight against Canelo. Youtube Behind The Gloves / @MatchroomBoxing

Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are already in Texas for Saturday’s big unification fight and the Briton’s annoyances over the conditions of the fight continue.

After claiming a possible fight fix, now Saunders claims that there are no fair conditions and throws himself against the ‘tiny’ ring.

“There are only two small things, and one when saying small is the ring. I leave it for my team. But you don’t have a 70,000-person stadium and you dance in a 16, 18 or 20 foot ring. It must be in fair condition, it’s a unification fight, a legitimate ring, matching gloves. We want to win for our families. We put our lives at risk. I just want a ‘fair roll of the dice,’ “Saunders mentioned Monday for Behind The Gloves.

Saunders tried to clarify the fixation situation. “I didn’t say they were after me, it was a misunderstanding. What I agreed, I agreed. I won’t mention much of our personal conversation, we both hung up the phone happily. I am a man of principle, regardless of whether it is a small or a big problem. If it was agreed, for better or for worse, it must be so. I just want a fair roll of the dice, whether I win, draw or lose; if it’s fair, it’s fair. If he knocks me out in 10 seconds, you can say he earned it, or vice versa, he earned it, but everything is fair to him and me. That’s the main”.

Tyson Fury, a friend of Saunders and who will be by his side for the fight, joined the claims. “I just want to say: You can try all the tricks in the world, but you won’t be able to beat Billy Joe. Play fair guys “