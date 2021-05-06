Canelo vs. Saunders: Billy Joe Saunders: “I’ve waited my whole life for this opportunity. Canelo has come across the wrong man.”

Billy Joe Saunders speaks at the final press conference prior to the fight against Canelo lvarez. Screenshot Youtube Matchroom Boxing

Billy joe saunders faces the biggest challenge of his life on Saturday by measuring himself against Canelo lvarez placeholder image. The fight for supermedia unification is what he has worked for all his life and He does not think about anything other than winning, something that he considers that other rivals did not do against the Mexican.

“I have boxed my whole life, since I was 5 years old. I’ve been dragged into the gypsy fields. We can all talk about how difficult our childhood was, but I’m here for a reason and it’s to win. I’m not alone to fight or for the publicity… I’m here to win. I think it’s been a long time that people came here to win. Many arrive by plane, collect their check and go back, but they don’t have the heart, mind and IQ that I will present in the ring on Saturday.

The British, who featured ‘Gypsy King’, Tyson Fury, as lead cheerleader at the press conference, he considers that Canelo has forgotten what made him become world champion and that may be an advantage, although again left in the air the possibility of a love.

“Canelo has done brilliant things in boxing, he is a good champion, but there is a moment in life when you face a challenge, and When you forget where you came from, the difficulties that brought you here, that can be complicated. I think she crossed paths with the wrong man Saturday night, as long as I’m treated fairly. I hope it’s fair. I look forward to the fight and above all to winning. “

Saturday’s fight at the Dallas Cowboys’ home will be the biggest fan event since the pandemic began and one of the most watched boxing shows in American history, something that Saunders is not intimidated by.

“I think that I’ve been to big events, from amateur to the Olympics, fighting before millions of people watching. There is a lot of pressure for both of us in this fight because no one wants to lose. At the end of the day There are Mexicans who support him, but others who do not, and I hope they support the ‘old gypsy’. We will be ready”.