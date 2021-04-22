Canelo vs. Saunders: Billy Joe Saunders: “Canelo Álvarez is the most devastating puncher in the world”

Canelo Alvarez wants to continue dominating at 168 pounds and beat Joe Saunders.

Billy Joe Saunders will try to surprise Saúl ‘Canelo’ on May 8 in a unification match. The British fighter, who recently hinted that the fight might be “arranged”, he immediately forgot about the statements and emphasized the power of the Mexican.

In an interview for SKY Sports, the undefeated fighter assured that he should be careful with Álvarez, since he has a huge punch that could end the fight in the first rounds: “He is the most devastating striker on the planet, the most fearsome man in the world”; mentioned.

Also the left-hander assured that this duel could be decisive within his career, making it the most important duel he has ever faced: “This fight is a legacy because of the stakes. Canelo has been on my radar since I turned pro. Now is my time to shine. “

The little pug He will come to the duel against Guadalajara with a 30-0 record and has been under demanding training in order to become the second fighter to defeat Alvarez. Up to now the only one who has beaten him is Floyd Mayweather in a battle that went to the cards.